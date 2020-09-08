Dobyns-Bennett senior earns perfect ACT score

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Dobyns-Bennett High School student recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test.

Kingsport City Schools says senior Ryan Herzog earned the highest possible composite score of 36.

According to the school system, fewer than half of one percent of students who take the ACT earn the top score. Of the 1.8 million class of 2019 students who took the ACT, only 4,879 earned a composite score of 36.

“Ryan works very hard at all endeavors,” said Dr. Chris Hampton, Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal, in a news release. “He is definitely a leader in the classroom, but also represents his school admirably through the band, civic endeavors like the Beta Club, and plays lacrosse for a local club team. He is remarkably well-rounded and is an asset to our school and community. I have no doubt he will find great success at future academic and leadership-driven endeavors.”

As a result of his perfect score, Herzog received a letter from ACT CEO Marten Roorda congratulating him on his “significant and rare” accomplishment.