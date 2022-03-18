KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett Indians boys basketball team is heading to the state championship game in Murfreesboro Saturday, and the school is offering students assistance to get there.

The school announced via Twitter that it has made arrangments for two school buses to take students to the game. Students who wish to catch the bus to the game will need to purchase a ticket before entering the arena and pay a five-dollar fee for the ride.

Bus rides will only be available to students and they must show a student ID. Buses will hold 95 students and those hoping to catch a ride will need to meet outside of the main entrance of the high school on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CST and buses will return to Kingsport immediately following the game, according to the tweet.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

The Indians will face off against the Bearden Bulldogs and this will be the first time that the team has made it to the state championship game since 1945.