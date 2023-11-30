KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School has appointed a head coach for the school’s Unified Track and Field Team, which pairs students with disabilities with other student-athletes to compete.

Sarah Good was named the head coach Wednesday, according to Kingsport City Schools. Good will also head up Special Olympics – Track and Tribe Games Track and Field Day.

Unified Sports pairs Kingsport students with disabilities with non-disabled peers. The pairs then compete together at the competitive level.

Dobyns-Bennett already has a Unified Bowling Team and plans to add a 5-on-5 flag football team in the fall of 2024.

“So far, it’s been a lot of excitement,” Good said. “We have a great turnout for the bowling program and lots of both special needs and gen-ed kids were interested in participating in that, and I’m in the process of recruiting students for the track and field program right now and have had great interest on both sides.”

Good said she first became involved with Kingsport City Schools’ SPED Athletics program after her daughter participated in the STARS/BUDS programs and Sparkle Squad in the school system.

“I’ve seen it through the BUDS program here at DB too, which pairs seniors with a special needs class and allows them to work with those students and to make friends,” Good said. “I’ve had many former students who participated in that and gone on to careers in special needs. And so having the opportunity to pair sports and a BUDS-type program together just really was right up my alley.”

Good is a Kingsport native, a 1998 Dobyns-Bennett graduate and teaches English as a Secondary Language at her alma mater. While a student, she was on multiple athletic teams and went on to row at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.