Dobyns-Bennett holds graduation ceremony

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s class of 2020 finally got to walk across the stage Friday evening.

A little more than 400 formally graduated at the ceremony.

Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were in place: graduating seniors had their temperatures checked and donned face masks. They were also spaced apart. Both sides of the stands were open to allow for more social distancing among guests.

“It’s been a challenge and it really involved a lot of work by the administration of the school and staff to put together a program that is unusual,” said Assistant Superintendent Andy True. “We typically do this in May. We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to honor our graduates.”

Students were allowed eight guests each and were not allowed to congregate on the field after the ceremony. The school system estimated that around 3,200 people were in attendance.