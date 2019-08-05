Dobyns Bennett High School welcomes students and new Regional Science and Technology Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) –The students of Dobyns-Bennett High School celebrated the start of both a new school year and a new building on campus.

The new Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High School features 18 new labs across three stories.

The expansion project cost was $20 million, and the center is 70,000 square feet.

The Regional Science and Technology Center was approved by the Kingsport Board of Education in 2017.

Dobyns-Bennett High School expects plenty of growth in future years, so they hope the expansion project will allow teachers more space, as well as offer students the chance to work with exciting new technology and resources.

News Channel 11 Reporter Kaylyn Kluck will have more on the story tonight at 5:00 p.m.