KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Young voices from the Tri-Cities will fill one of the most renowned performing halls in the world next month.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School Varsity Choir has been named the Featured Spotlight Performer for an upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Dobyns-Bennett will be participating in the Choirs of America Nationals for Top Choirs Festival from March 30 through April 1, according to a release from Kingsport City Schools (KCS).

The release states that the festival will feature exchanges between choirs, as well as workshops and performances. During the festival, the D-B Varsity Choir will be honored as the Featured Spotlight Performer in a concert consisting of 24 choirs.

The D-B Varsity Choir is comprised of 57 students who will have the opportunity to see a Broadway show and see sights in New York City while there. They will also perform on April 2 in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, the sixth largest church in the world, according to KCS.