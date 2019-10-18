Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher recognized with presidential award

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local high school teacher was awarded the highest national honor a teacher can receive for teaching math, science or technology.

According to a release from the office of Tennessee Representative Phil Roe, Kristina Krautkremer received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Krautkremer is a teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.

“I want to congratulate Kristina on this great honor that she well deserves. As a teacher of 30 years, she’s impacted the education and future of thousands of students in our community and across Tennessee,” Rep. Roe said. “Kristina’s expertise has also benefited teachers across Tennessee through a variety of roles, including her service as the Tennessee Department of Education’s science content matter expert. We are incredibly grateful to have teachers like Kristina that go above and beyond in East Tennessee.”

The release says the PAEMST is the highest recognition a K-12 teacher may receive for teaching science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science.

Krautkremer is one of 108 teachers to be nationally awarded the honor in 2019.