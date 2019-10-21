Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher presidential award recipient

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School Advanced Placement Biology teacher Kristina Krautkremer, has been selected by the White House for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the state of Tennessee in the Science award category.

This achievement reflects the strong contributions she has made to the teaching profession and in the area of science, a press release from Kingsport City Schools said.

“I am a strong advocate for early postsecondary opportunities for all high school students and the presidential award elevates my teacher voice to a national level,” Krautkremer said in the release. “I believe every student benefits from college-level work; my classroom is full of fearless students taking on this challenge every day and succeeding. We are a family and my submission reflects our classroom culture of grit and mental toughness. It is our work that is being recognized with this award and I am honored to be an awardee.”

Established in 1983, the PAEMST is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to K through 12 teachers of mathematics, science, engineering, technology and computer science, the release said.

“I am so excited for Mrs. Krautkremer and for the Kingsport City Schools community,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in the release. “Mrs. Krautkremer is incredibly worthy of this prestigious award, which highlights the fact that KCS has some of the best teachers in the entire nation. I hope that our school community is as proud as we are.”

Award recipients come from schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, and schools in the United States territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation.

“Kris Krautkremer is the epitome of what it means to be student-focused,” Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton said in the release. “Students seek to do well for teachers like Mrs. Krautkremer because they realize how much she invests in and for them. She does the same for her co-workers and colleagues around the state. I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this recognition. It is a true privilege to work with Kris.”

According to the release, as a result of Krautkremer’s work throughout her career, she has received the Kingsport City Schools Teacher of the Year award in 2016, which is a 2016-17 Tennessee Educator Fellow for the State Collaborative on Reforming Education; authored the Tennessee Department of Education’s teacher leader brief; currently serves as a Tennessee Department of Education science content matter expert; and in the current cohort of Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute – she was one of the first K-12 teachers selected for this annual leadership development program designed to inspire and encourage higher education champions, foster innovation, and promote statewide collaboration.

As a veteran teacher of 28 years, Krautkremer is certified in composite science and mathematics. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Oklahoma, and a Master of Science in microbiology and a master’s in public administration, both from Texas A&M.

Presidential award recipients receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a trip to Washington D. C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, the release detailed.