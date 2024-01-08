KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School band is no stranger to recognition—but usually it’s judged by band experts on a routine prepared specifically for competition.

Now, the band boasts an award-winning performance recognized by the members of Metallica.

“I was most excited because I was like, wow, the band Metallica itself, they watched us,” said trombone player Florence Wissert. “I think it’s really cool, playing like metal music in a marching band. That was fun.”

The band’s wins in the Metallica Marching Band Competition include ‘Best Large High School Division’ and ‘Fan Favorite-High School’, and were announced Sunday during a live broadcast on ESPN.

“I had the entire band staff over to my house and we gathered around the TV to watch,” Band Director Lafe Cook told News Channel 11.

DB’s performance was selected as one of five finalists by professional judges. From there, members of Metallica chose their favorite performance as the winner.

Cook said he wasn’t shocked by the fan-favorite win based on the high number of views their performance had garnered on YouTube. The second award came as more of a surprise.

“Who knows what the band and Metallica wanted to see from a marching band?” Cook said. “We were happy to win that as well.”

Band members told News Channel 11 they were skeptical that Metallica’s hits would translate to marching band, but their fears proved unfounded.

“It came together really well,” said Wissert. “All the work was worth it. “

The band will earn $25,000 worth of prizes between the two awards.

Cook said he wasn’t sure what form the prize would take, but Metallica’s social media said prizes would include equipment and instruments.

“The contest is sponsored by several large, well-known companies that provide band instruments and band equipment, so my guess is that the prizes will come from those companies,” Cook said.