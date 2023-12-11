KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band was named a finalist in Metallica’s Marching Band Competition on Monday.

According to a social media post by Metallica, the Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band was named one of five finalists in the Large High School category. The inaugural competition “challenges marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.”

The news comes after D-B’s band submitted a cinematic video featuring smoke, guitars and flashing lights inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The band wove three Metallica classics into its performance: “Nothing Else Matters,” “Master of Puppets,” and “Enter Sandman.”

The next step in the contest is for Metallica’s band members, James, Lars, Kirk and Rob, to personally judge and select a winner in each category. Each winning band will receive $15,000 in musical equipment for its program, furnished by Metallica.

A fan-favorite category is taking place as well, in which members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favorite submission. People wishing to vote for the Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band as a fan favorite can do so at Metallicamarchingband.com. If D-B wins this category, they’ll receive $10,000 in musical equipment.

Winners will be announced on the week of Jan. 1, according to Metallica.