Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band puts on show for health care workers

(WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band serenaded doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center Tuesday night.

The organizers held the event in an effort to show thanks for those who have worked throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our health care workers are still fighting the fight every day, and we want them to know that we’ve not forgotten, and we’re still here supporting them every day,” said executive director Vanessa Bennett. “We want the health care workers to know that we’re beside you; we admire you, and we appreciate you.”

The night of appreciation was in partnership with Holston Valley Medical Center, The United Way and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.