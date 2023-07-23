KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2019, the American Exchange Project (AEP) was founded with the goal of helping graduating seniors throughout the United States experience a community different from their own.

Now, the project has made its way to Kingsport, Tennessee with Dobyns-Bennett High School hosting their first group of students this year.

On Wednesday, July 19, seven students from multiple states arrived in Kingsport for their week-long adventure throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Valerie Love, the exchange manager for AEP in Kingsport, said she got involved with the program because she feels it’s a good opportunity for students to experience communities that they aren’t used to.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students just embarking in life outside of school to get to know other people and in other environments,” said Love. “Especially in a society where we hear negative messages all the time, that they get an opportunity to learn from somebody and become friends with them.”

The students participated in trail maintenance at Bays Mountain, attended a planetarium show, made a stop at Pals and attended a Fun Fest concert. Each visiting student had their own favorite activity.

“Going to Pals was very nice,” said Brooke Cox, a student from Riverton, Utah. “The food is very good.”

“I also enjoyed Fun Fest a lot,” said Skylar Burnett, a student from Palo Alto, California. “We don’t have anything even close to that where I’m from, and it’s really cool to see like a whole community come together and put this whole thing together.

“I really like the concerts just cause it’s all of us and a group,” said Connor Viney, a student from Maine. “And we’re all just enjoying it and living in the moment.”

Cox said that this experience has helped her to branch out socially.

“Being able to be here and kind of pushed into being with new people for a week and just learning about different things, learning about them has helped me to open up,” said Cox.

Lauren Lemons, the student hosting Cox, said her favorite part of the program has been getting to meet other students with different backgrounds.

“Really just meeting all these new people because like, I’ve never met somebody from Utah before,” said Lemons. “And it’s really interesting to see how similar we are, even though we come from very, very different backgrounds.”

Both the visiting students and the hosts hope that this experience can teach others that people are more alike than they realize.

“It doesn’t matter where they’re from, you can get along with them,” said Rhys Wilkins, a Kingsport student hosting Viney.

“And I just want to take away that we have more in common than we do differently. And I wish we would be able to see each other more and understand each other.” said Ava Kline, a student from Albany, California.

The visiting students, along with a few Kingsport student hosts, will continue to explore the area before returning home on Wednesday.