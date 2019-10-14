Dobyns-Bennett High School finishes second at Bands of America Regional Competition

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band finished second at the Bands of America Regional Competition, which was held at ETSU over the weekend.

Photo: BANDS OF AMERICA via Twitter

The East Tennessee Regional is one of 23 Bands of America regional marching band championships across the country.

Multiple bands participated, including Elizabethton High School, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan South and Science Hill High School.

Dobyns-Bennett’s drum major Lily Perdue says it’s not about the win, but her time with her fellow bandmates.

“It’s about the people you’ve spent hours with sweating on the field,” Perdue said. “We’re in pursuit of excellence and when we accomplish that, that’s the most fun thing. That is the most rewarding thing. So just being here with these people is really a blessing.”

In the class A division, Sullivan South finished third.

And in the class 3A division, Dobyns-Bennett finished in first place, winning second overall.

