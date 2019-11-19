Dobyns-Bennett High School Band in running for video contest to receive $5,000 for travel costs to Rose Parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band needs your help to win a contest that could take them all the way to Pasadena, California to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The contest challenges marching bands to create a short video on the importance of hope in their community.

The band with the winning video will receive $5,000 for travel expenses to Pasadena for the 2020 Rose Parade.

To vote for Dobyns-Bennett High School Band, click here.

The band is also taking donations to help them get to Pasadena to participate in the parade.

You can donate to the band by visiting their website here.