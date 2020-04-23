Dobyns-Bennett continues Tri-Cities trend with ‘Light Up The Tribe’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The abrupt end to the school year has this senior class feeling bummed out.

“This was like our last chance to like make memories with everybody and it just got taken away.”

These Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors are trying to stay positive.

“Pretty sad, it’s crazy, once an Indian always an Indian, we just wanted to come out here and support.”

To support the senior class with school lights, a jumbotron, and the school fight song.

“It’s amazing I mean all these seniors feel like a part of them has been ripped away almost but seeing this and having the community come together is always good.”

This has been a trend with high schools all across the Tri-Cities: turning on the lights at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time) to honor the 2020 senior class.

“I think everybody should do it, houses should start it put Christmas lights up make it fun.”

These few moments don’t replace their normal high school fun.

“We haven’t seen each other in a while we’re used to seeing each other every day so wanted to come out and have fun and talk to our friends one last time.”

Coming together can help them stay positive.

“Honestly I think right now is the best time to pray and move forward and know that better days are coming.”

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.