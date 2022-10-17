JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band won first place in the regional Bands of American Championship on Saturday.

The competition launched from East Tennessee State University and hosted 20 top-tier marching bands.

Another local school’s band also earned a spot on the board; the Elizabethton High School marching band scored fourth place for its performance Saturday.

Dobyns-Bennett band members will compete at the Bands of America super regionals for a chance to compete for a national championship in November.