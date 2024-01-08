KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band was announced as one of the winners of the inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition.

The announcement was made on a national television broadcast.

Dobyns-Bennett’s band was crowned the winner of the ‘Large High School Division’ in the competition.

According to the Metallica website, the band wins $15,000 in prize money to help provide new musical equipment for the school program.

The inaugural competition “challenges marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.”

Dobyns-Bennett selected Metallica hits including “Masters of Puppets” and “Enter Sandman” to perform. Band members began practicing their show last June.