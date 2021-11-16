Dobyns-Bennett Band treats community to award-winning show

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band performed its award-winning show for the community on Tuesday.

The band placed first in Class AAA in the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indianapolis this weekend.

Tuesday, the band marched to the stadium to perform “The Promise of the Living” for a final time.

“These kids very much made the show their’s and I think that was additionally meaningful because the show was about Appalachia, the music referenced Appalachia, the costumes loosely represented our region, so I think our kids have additional buy in just because it’s about where we’re from,” band director Lafe Cook said.

The band also placed 8th overall in the Grand National Championship.