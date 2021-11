KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns Bennett band has received a big honor placing first in the National class AAA championship.

The band traveled to Indianapolis for the ‘Bands of America Grand National Championship’ also known as the biggest band competition in the country.

Almost 100 bands from all across America came to the championship to compete.

Dobyns Bennett took home the win for overall best music and overall best visual performance.