PASADENA, Calif. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett Band performed on a national level this New Year’s Day.

The band participated in the nationally-televised 131st annual Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

This marked the band’s fourth appearance in the parade. The band was invited following its award-winning performance at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis.

19 other marching bands also participated in the parade.