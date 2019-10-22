Dobyns-Bennett band named Grand Champion of Hilltopper Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band won the top award at the Hilltopper Invitational this weekend.

In addition to being named Grand Champion, the band also won first place in their division and also placed first in music, visual, and guard.

The Greeneville High School Band won third place in its division.

Several other local bands participated in Saturday’s competition at Science Hill High School, including bands from Lee, David Crockett, West Greene, Unicoi County, Volunteer, and Cherokee high schools.

The Science Hill Hilltopper Band performed in exhibition.

You can view the competition results below: