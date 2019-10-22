Dobyns-Bennett band named Grand Champion of Hilltopper Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band won the top award at the Hilltopper Invitational this weekend.
In addition to being named Grand Champion, the band also won first place in their division and also placed first in music, visual, and guard.
The Greeneville High School Band won third place in its division.
Several other local bands participated in Saturday’s competition at Science Hill High School, including bands from Lee, David Crockett, West Greene, Unicoi County, Volunteer, and Cherokee high schools.
The Science Hill Hilltopper Band performed in exhibition.
You can view the competition results below:
|Order
|CLASS AAA
|Sponsor
|Band
|20
|Second Place Guard
|Hillcrest Pharmacy
|Tuscola HS
|21
|First Place Guard
|Candice Powell Painting
|Enak HS
|22
|Second Place Percussion
|Campbell’s Marrell Music
|Tuscola HS
|23
|First Place Percussion
|In Memory of Randy Wheelock
|Enak HS
|24
|Third Place Division 3A
|Science Hill Topper Band
|Greeneville HS
|24
|Second Place Division 3A
|Watauga Orthopedics
|Enak HS
|25
|First Place Division 3A
|Florida Indian River Groves
|Tuscola HS
|CLASS AAAA
|Sponsor
|Band
|26
|Second Place Guard
|Campbell’s Morell Music
|Seymour HS
|27
|First Place Guard
|In Honor of Science Hill Guard
|Dobyns-Bennett HS
|28
|Second Place Percussion
|Campbell’s Marrell Music
|Dobyns-Bennett HS
|29
|First Place Percussion
|In Honor of Science Hill Percussion
|Hardin Valley Academy
|30
|Third Place Division 4A
|Science Hill Topper Band
|Seymour HS
|31
|Second Place Division 4A
|Watauga Orthopedics
|Hardin Valley Academy
|32
|First Place Division 4A
|Florida Indian River Groves
|Dobyns-Bennett HS
|Division 3&4 A : Visual & Music
|Sponsor
|Band
|33
|Second Place Division Visual
|In Honor of Science Hill Band Seniors
|Hardin Valley Academy
|34
|First Place Division Visual
|In honor of Dr Vermillion’s 10 years of directing SHHS Band
|Dobyns-Bennett HS
|35
|Second Place Division Music
|Plato’s Closet of Johnson City
|Seymour HS
|36
|First Place Division Music
|Music Doctors
|Dobyns-Bennett HS
|Grand Champion 3&4 A
|Sponsor
|Band
|37
|Grand Champion – AAA & AAAA Division
|Johnson City Chamber of Commerce
|Dobyns-Bennett HS