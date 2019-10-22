Dobyns-Bennett band named Grand Champion of Hilltopper Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band won the top award at the Hilltopper Invitational this weekend.

In addition to being named Grand Champion, the band also won first place in their division and also placed first in music, visual, and guard.

The Greeneville High School Band won third place in its division.

Several other local bands participated in Saturday’s competition at Science Hill High School, including bands from Lee, David Crockett, West Greene, Unicoi County, Volunteer, and Cherokee high schools.

The Science Hill Hilltopper Band performed in exhibition.

You can view the competition results below:

OrderCLASS AAASponsorBand
20Second Place GuardHillcrest PharmacyTuscola HS
21First Place GuardCandice Powell PaintingEnak HS
22Second Place PercussionCampbell’s Marrell MusicTuscola HS
23First Place PercussionIn Memory of Randy WheelockEnak HS
24Third Place Division 3AScience Hill Topper BandGreeneville HS
24Second Place Division 3AWatauga OrthopedicsEnak HS
25First Place Division 3AFlorida Indian River GrovesTuscola HS
 CLASS AAAASponsorBand
26Second Place GuardCampbell’s Morell MusicSeymour HS
27First Place GuardIn Honor of Science Hill GuardDobyns-Bennett HS
28Second Place PercussionCampbell’s Marrell MusicDobyns-Bennett HS
29First Place PercussionIn Honor of Science Hill PercussionHardin Valley Academy
30Third Place Division 4AScience Hill Topper BandSeymour HS
31Second Place Division 4AWatauga OrthopedicsHardin Valley Academy
32First Place Division 4AFlorida Indian River GrovesDobyns-Bennett HS
Division 3&4 A : Visual & MusicSponsorBand
33Second Place Division VisualIn Honor of Science Hill Band SeniorsHardin Valley Academy
34First Place Division VisualIn honor of Dr Vermillion’s 10 years of directing SHHS BandDobyns-Bennett HS
35Second Place Division MusicPlato’s Closet of Johnson CitySeymour HS
36First Place Division MusicMusic DoctorsDobyns-Bennett HS
 Grand Champion 3&4 ASponsorBand
37Grand Champion – AAA & AAAA DivisionJohnson City Chamber of CommerceDobyns-Bennett HS

