KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The highly decorated Dobyns-Bennett High School band is competing for a special prize this year.

Earlier in November, Band Director Lafe Cook entered the band in the inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition.

Cook told News Channel 11 the announcement of the competition came at the perfect time this summer.

“At the very same time, we were contemplating what we were going to do for our football halftime show, so because there is pretty meaningful prize money attached, it made that decision quickly arrived at,” said Cook.

Cook said band leaders selected Metallica hits including “Master of Puppets” and “Enter Sandman,” and assistant director Ryan Gilbert created custom arrangements for the band.

“The coolest thing about how we did it is we were lucky to have a super talented guitar player in our band,” Cook said. “Anything that we had trouble hanging from heavy metal band to marching band, we just filled with the guitar sounds.”

Typically, the band earns awards for a longer program, designed specifically for competition. However, the competition could net the band as much as $25,000 worth of equipment in prizes.

Band members got to work practicing the show in June.

For Metallica fans, like drummer Mark Sago, the program made for a unique experience.

“It’s absolutely amazing to find out that you’re able and you’re given the opportunity to play music to a band that you already listen to,” Sago told News Channel 11. “It makes practice seem almost like you’re listening to the music in your car. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The band taped a special performance in September to submit to the competition and showcased the Metallica program at football games this season.

Unlike their typical show, which is aimed at an audience of marching band judges, the Metallica program had broader appeal, said Drum Major Kaden Powers.

“Getting to see the people like know the music that we’re playing and dance along with it, that was really fun,” Powers told News Channel 11.

Bands of America judges will select the top five performances in each category, and members of Metallica will select a winner from those finalists.

Community members will have sway over an audience choice category.

“It’s a great opportunity to show your appreciation for what we do, and I think it deserves the reward,” said Drum Major Sam Perdue.

Anyone can cast a vote for Dobyns-Bennett by texting #HSDOBYNSBEN to 833-609-0330 or by selecting “VOTE #HSDOBYNSBEN” online.