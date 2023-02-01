KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School was awarded funds from a global energy and engineering company Wednesday to continue training the next generation in craft careers.

Worley provides professional services on an international scale and was selected by the National Center for Construction Education and Research to take part in the annual Careers in Construction contest. Worley chose to give Dobyns-Bennett a $5,000 scholarship to support craft career training.

“We would love to be able to receive this every year to help our program because our funds are limited year to year,” said Jamel Foster, a construction technology instructor at Dobyns-Bennett. “So it’s going to allow us to do more community outreach programs and help mobilize our program where we can get more involved in our community around Kingsport and the Tri-Cities area.”

The hope of the scholarship is to spread awareness about careers in construction and to inspire others to pursue craft professions.