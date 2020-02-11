DMME responds to landslides in Dante and Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia regulators have responded to two landslides in Buchanan and Russell counties after heavy rains blanketed the region over several days.

The Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy (DMME) says it was notified Monday of a landslide in the Lower Mill Branch section of Buchanan County. DMME says the slide partially removed one home from its foundation. The residents were evacuated and crews were called in to stabilize the slope.

The landslide occurred on a former coal mining site after excessive rainfall caused the remaining mine portals to overflow with water.

The agency estimates repairs will cost around $100,000.

This comes after DMME responded to another landslide last Thursday in the Dante community of Russell County that led to homes being evacuated. A ditch was constructed to stop material from moving any further and a large rock at the top of the slide area was broken apart as a precaution.