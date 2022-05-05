KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Diversity Equity and Inclusion Alliance held a Regional Call to Action summit Thursday morning in Kingsport.

The alliance held its summit at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport where it explained the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“These are a key to economic success and community growth – creating a change in how we perceive ourselves, leading to a change in how others perceive us,” reads a description of the event.

According to the DEI Alliance, its goal is to advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion by working with organizations around the area.

“This is a great day for our region, people like myself, born and raised here in this area, we love this area deeply, and we want the outside world to know the beauty, the vibrancy, the wonderful people, the comprise this area,” said DEI Alliance Founder and President Adam Dickson. “So, we want to showcase all the positive traits of this area, thus, diversity, equity, and inclusion, we think is a good way to showcase that.”

The alliance states its primary purpose is to partner and collaborate with organizations around the region to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into their thinking by providing “DEI-related technical assistance.”