JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit aimed at helping the region attract a more diverse demographic of people to the region is preparing for a “Regional Call to Action” summit at Meadowview conference center in Kingsport on May 5.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Alliance of Northeast Tennessee was formed last year and recently gained official status as a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit.

With a particular focus on people of color and the LGBTQ community, the DEI Alliance’s leaders say the region can grow economically to its greatest potential through concerted efforts at inclusion.

The May 5 summit, a news release says, “will focus on starting the region on a journey toward the principles and practice of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which will lead to accelerated economic and community growth.”

In addition to the May conference, the alliance’s other “signature program” for 2022 is a relaunch of what is called the S.A.F.E. program. S.A.F.E stands for Supporting Acceptance for Everyone and offers businesses around Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia a chance to become part of a regional directory of businesses that guarantee a welcoming environment for people who have historically faced marginalization.

After signing a S.A.F.E. pledge, any business in the 12-county DEI Alliance region will be listed in that regional directory and provided with a poster and a decal they can display. Those promise “marginalized persons and their allies can support that enterprise with their shopping dollars while being welcome and safe.”

“We want the S.A.F.E. program to grow into a collection of gestures on every Main Street of every town in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that says we live what we believe,” DEI Alliance board member Katherine Barteck said in the release.

Miles Burdine, CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce is a strong supporter of the Alliance and its goals. He told News Channel 11 the chamber has attempted to take a leadership role in promoting diversity and inclusion.

“We feel like we ought to be setting the example for the business community, because the business community itself is always asking us ‘what can you do to help us attract and retain talent, regardless of what color, creed, orientation they may be?’ We have been focusing on it and our businesses expect us to focus and work on the issue.”

Burdine said while some progress has been made, he thinks the Alliance “formally validates” the need for those efforts to increase and that the summit will be an important launching point.

“I haven’t really been at the table in designing the agenda but I’ve seen the ideas for the agenda and I think it’s going to be a very effective effort to bring more attention to, we need to become a more welcoming region,” he said.

More about the S.A.F.E. program, the conference and DEI Alliance can be found at the alliance’s website, deialliance.org.