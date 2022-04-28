CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson has confirmed a helicopter has been sent to help battle a fire on Roan Mountain.

James Heaton of the division of forestry told News Channel 11 that the fire off Highway 19E has reached 25 acres in size. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, none of the fire was contained or under control.

The division of forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and the Roan Mountain Fire Department are all responding to battle the flames.

Heaton said three bulldozers, a helicopter and 35 crew members are working to combat the fire.

