Disturbance call leads to marijuana grow operation, mushrooms in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested and charged with drug crimes after a domestic disturbance call turned into a drug bust on Friday.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department initially responded to Green Valley Road after a caller said that her vehicle had been rammed by her boyfriend’s car.

While investigating at 114 Green Valley Road, officers smelled marijuana and found a marijuana growing operation in the basement, according to police.

A search warrant was then obtained and executed, leading police to find 16 marijuana plants, growing equipment, 61 containers of psilocybin mushrooms, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Joehanathan Castle, 37 of Bristol, Virginia, and Seth K. Castle, 19 of Bristol, Virginia, and charged them with Felony Manufacture/Possess Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Police say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.