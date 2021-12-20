District Attorney: Woman sentenced to 12 years for meth distribution

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney General, Brittany Lee Morrell, 25, pleaded guilty to various drug, theft and robbery charges in Washington County Criminal Court on Monday.

Morrell was sentenced to 12 years and will be eligible for parole after serving 35% of her sentence.

The sentencing followed after the Johnson City Police Department charged Morrell with methamphetamine distribution in August 2020 after officers say she sold it to undercover informants on two different dates that month.

A third deal had been arranged, the release states, but Morrell allegedly stole $500 from the undercover informant.

She also pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and using a stolen debit card in 2019.