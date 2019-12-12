District attorney general: No charges following comptroller’s office investigation of ‘questionable practices’ at 421 Volunteer Fire Dept.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – No charges will be filed after a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation found misuse of department vehicles, loans made by the VFD to a volunteer member and “internal control deficiencies” at the 421 Volunteer Fire Department in Sullivan County.

According to the report, an investigation was conducted “after the office received allegations of questionable practices by the former VFD chief.”

The report details that a former chief, who served from September 2012 until December 2018, used a red 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, which belonged to the department.

The use was approved by the board in November 2013, after the chief said it allowed him “’better response time to calls by him as chief,’” according to meeting minutes cited in the report.

“After discussion, the board voted to allow the former chief to use the support vehicle, but he was required to keep a mileage log documenting what he drove for personal use and what he drove for the department, to pay for fuel used for his personal use, and to pay for half the cost of oil changes, of which he was to present invoices showing what he paid himself,” the report stated.

Comptroller’s office investigators reviewed selected VFD records from September 2012 – August 2018. According to the report, they found no evidence that “the former chief maintained mileage logs, paid for fuel used for his personal use, or paid half the cost of oil changes.”

A review of disbursement showed that fuel receipts were signed 166 times by the chief’s wife, “while only 26 of the purchase receipts were signed by the former chief or others.”

The report continued:

“According to the former chief, he couldn’t remember details of any conditions or other requirements that were passed by the VFD board concerning his use of the VFD support vehicle; however, he stated he did help pay for the maintenance of the vehicle, and for some fuel. The former chief stated he understood that the VFD board’s authorization of personal use also authorized his wife, who served as the VFD board secretary and safety officer, to make personal use of the support vehicle. When asked about his wife’s fuel purchases, the former chief stated his wife did make purchases by herself less than 50% of the time, and he would go with her most of the time, pumping the fuel while she paid and signed for the purchase. In March 2018, the former chief started a new full-time job, and he carpooled with a co-worker to and from work each day. The former chief stated that, from this time forward, the support vehicle was kept at his home and used by his wife for VFD business and occasional personal use, including picking up a grandchild from a local elementary school twice a week (Refer to Exhibit 1). Between April 16, 2018 and July 4, 2018, the VFD paid $3,306.50 for the maintenance of the support vehicle, including expenditures for new tires, brakes, a battery, a muffler, an alternator, and various other engine repairs and maintenance.”

The comptroller’s office investigation also found the VFD provided a $187.50 personal loan to a volunteer member, which was an improper use of the money.

Investigators noted that the “VFD board did not provide adequate oversight over the use of the VFD support vehicle and fuel purchases” and didn’t have supporting documents for petty cash transactions.

According to the report, department officials have corrected or are correcting these issues.

Copies of the report were forwarded to 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus. Staubus told News Channel 11 that the case was presented to a grand jury, which declined indictment.

According to 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, representatives from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office testified in front of a Sullivan County Grand Jury on December 11. That grand jury decided to not take action based on the evidence and information as contained in the report.

Since the chief is not facing charges, his name is not being released.

You can read the full report below.