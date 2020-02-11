District Attorney General: JC man sentenced after throwing dog from car during police chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 20-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at a woman in a parking lot then leading police on a pursuit has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

According to a release from Washington County District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin’s Office, Gavin Colin Muse’s charges stem from an incident on May 27, 2019, during which he pointed a gun at a woman at the gas pumps of the Sunoco on 1001 South Roan Street.

Officers responded and found the Acura Muse was in, and a pursuit followed.

During the pursuit, Muse stopped the vehicle and tossed items into nearby bushes before continuing to flee. Officers and a bystander saw him throw the items.

The release says Muse was eventually blocked by pursuing officers and forced to stop. Muse was placed under arrest and the items he threw were recovered.

Officers discovered the items thrown included a loaded gun and more than four grams of cocaine.

Testimony later revealed that Muse had made an abrupt turn and tossed his dog from the car during the chase. The dog landed in the street while Muse continued to evade officers.

According to the release, Muse, of Johnson City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the following charges:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell or Deliver

Aggravated Assault

Felony Evading Arrest

Animal Cruelty

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

The release says Muse will be eligible for parole after he serves 30% of the final seven years of his sentence. Three years must be completely served for the firearm count.

It was also found that Muse violated his probation during the offense. He had previously been convicted for evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, vandalism, possession of marijuana and violation of an order of protection.