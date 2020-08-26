District Attorney General asks Board of Medical Examiners to investigate incident that led to hospital CEO resignation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – District Attorney General Barry Staubus is calling for the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners to investigate the incident at Bristol Regional Medical Center that led to its CEO resigning.

In a letter, Staubus has deferred to the Board of Medical Examiners “to investigate any alleged criminal violation of Title 63, Chapter 6 of the Tennessee Code by Greg Neal, former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center.”

In the letter, Staubus attached an article regarding Neal’s resignation after he and a physician violated patient policies at the medical center.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ballad Health confirmed the physician involved in the incident was Dr. Nathan Smith. Smith was fired following the incident.

Staubus asked the board in the letter to inform his office should they find any violation of the law that warrants a review by a Sullivan County Grand Jury.

The Tennessee Code Staubus refers to in the letter reads as follows: