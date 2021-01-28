District Attorney General: 6 plead guilty after 2019 arrests in ‘Operation Sundown’ meth distribution investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six people arrested in a 2019 Carter County methamphetamine distribution investigation have pleaded guilty.

According to a release from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin’s office, five of the six defendants received prison sentences.

The following defendants pleaded guilty Thursday:

Larry Edward “Bud” Stapleton – Sentenced to serve 10 years for possession of methamphetamine in a drug free zone. The first eight years must be served in their entirety due to Stapleton being convicted for possessing meth with intent to sell or deliver while he was within 1,000 feet of Elizabethton High School.

Michael Shane Walker – Sentenced to 12 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. Walker must serve 30 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Walker also pleaded guilty to violating probation at the time of the 2019 offense, resulting a consecutive sentence of 28 years at 30 percent.

Taylor Brooke Crowe – Sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to possess 300 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. Crowe must serve 30 percent of the sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Hutch Freddie Sims – Sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to possess 300 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. Sims must serve 30 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Brandon Keith Lewis – Sentenced to 20 years for two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. Lewis’ plea agreement mandates he serve the first 10 years of his sentence in prison with parole eligibility at 30 percent. Lewis received probation for the second half of his sentence.

James Terry Pierce – Sentenced to 10 years on probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.

The investigation, known as Operation Sundown, led to 44 arrests on drug charges in 2019.

According to the release, 28 of those 44 have resolved their cases through plea agreements as of January 28. 17 of those resolved agreed to prison sentences. The other 11 entered pleas with agreed probation.

“One defendant was dismissed on motion of the State following agreements to cooperate,” according to the DA’s office.

The remaining 15 defendants still have pending cases while they are out of custody on bond.

Operation Sundown was conducted as a joint investigation by the DA’s office, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.