TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents in the Tri-Cities will be able to take unused, expired or unwanted medications to local Drug Take-Back events on October 29.

Bristol

When : Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where : Municipal parking lot, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, Tennessee, (Courthouse parking lot).

: Municipal parking lot, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, Tennessee, (Courthouse parking lot). What : Hosted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, this public drug take-back event is “no questions asked” and participants don’t have to provide ID. BTPD is encouraging people to rid their households of unused medications that pose a safety hazard or could contribute to drug abuse. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted.

: Hosted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, this public drug take-back event is “no questions asked” and participants don’t have to provide ID. BTPD is encouraging people to rid their households of unused medications that pose a safety hazard or could contribute to drug abuse. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted. More: Contact Lt. Greg Brown at gbrown@bristoltn.org or (423) 989-3153

Elizabethton / Carter County

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Main Event Location : 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee (Main event).

: 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee (Main event). Second location : Roan Mountain Pharmacy, 8251 US-19E, Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

: Roan Mountain Pharmacy, 8251 US-19E, Roan Mountain, Tennessee. What : Carter County Drug Prevention and Elizabethton/Carter County Law enforcements bi-annual Drug Take Back event, hosted by the City of Elizabethton Park and Recreation. The main event will host an alternate pain management fair, an e-sports area, family games and door prizes.

: Carter County Drug Prevention and Elizabethton/Carter County Law enforcements bi-annual Drug Take Back event, hosted by the City of Elizabethton Park and Recreation. The main event will host an alternate pain management fair, an e-sports area, family games and door prizes. More: Carter County Drug Prevention encourages families to come out, wear their best costumes and spend an afternoon learning about substance misuse, pain management and connecting with your community.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

Proper disposal of medications is reportedly safer for the environment and water supply, as flushing medicine puts waterways and aquatic life at risk.