Dispatchers report hazardous travel conditions across the region

(WJHL) — Dispatchers across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are reporting hazardous travel conditions as a result of the winter storm.

Many say first-responders have been very busy responding to stranded motorists and crashes.

Here are the road condition reports we have received over the past hour or so:

Bristol, TN

Slick conditions. Not working a large amount of wrecks right now but roads are getting slicker.

Bristol, VA

Officers have said the roads are covered. Not many wrecks right now though.

Greene County

Unpassable roads. Sending tow trucks and all of the officers are covered up right now.

Hawkins County

Road conditions are poor. First-responders are extremely busy right now. Travel should be avoided.

Kingsport

Extremely slick. They want people to stay home. Not necessarily a lot of wrecks, but a lot of people getting stuck in the road and can’t go anywhere.

Lee County

Roads are not good.

Mount Carmel, TN

Russell County

A lot of snow and hazardous roads. Mainly stranded motorists, not many crashes.

Tazewell County

Roads are pretty snow-covered. Seeing a mixture of wrecks and people getting stuck.

Washington County, VA

Washington County Sheriff’s Office: “Road conditions have deteriorated quickly and all roads are snow covered. There are numerous disabled vehicles across the County. Please stay home!! Please do NOT call 911 to ask about road conditions or report/ask power outages.”

Wise County

Roads are a mess. There are several disabled vehicles clogging up main and secondary roadways. It is snowing and the rain caused a layer of ice under that. They have about 3-4 inches. Asking people not to drive unless they have an emergency.

Unicoi, TN