THP: 2 minor injuries reported after Washington County bus crash in Jonesborough, other driver charged

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Two students were taken to hospitals by their parents for minor injuries after a Washington County Schools bus crash on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bus was stopped on US 11E northbound at the intersection of Creasy Road to load children in the second lane.

A GMC Sierra 2003 had stopped in the other lane for the school bus stop sign.

Another GMC Sierra, this one a 1998 model, was traveling north and hit the other Sierra in the rear, causing the first truck to rear-end the bus.

THP reports two passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries.

The driver of the 1998 Sierra, Herbert Thomas, 75 of Limestone, was charged with failure to yield and failure to stop for a school bus.

All three drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts.

No other injuries were reported.

Previous

A Washington County Schools bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough on Friday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, EMS and Jonesborough police are on the scene of the crash in the 1200 block of Jackson Boulevard near Ingles.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map says the crash was reported at 7:45 a.m.

TDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 8:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

