THP: Charges pending after crash on Highway 91 in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending after a single-vehicle crash earlier today in Carter County.

According to THP, Jason Szabo was driving his 2006 Mazda 3 north on Highway 91 when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a tree.

Szabo was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

THP says charges are also pending against Szabo.

The crash happened near Unaka Elementary School.

Dispatch originally told News Channel 11 that multiple people were taken to the hospital.

Photo Contributed

Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they did respond to the crash.

Photo: Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department

