JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – Washington County Dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened around 9:04 p.m. on Saturday in Johnson City.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications dispatch, the crash occurred at the Roadrunner and Shell on 1908 E Unaka Avenue and involved a female pedestrian.

The nature of the injuries remains unclear at this time.

No further details have been released. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.