Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into building near peach stand along 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 19 E in Carter County.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred near Davis Girls Peach Stand.

Carter County Emergency Communications District 911 told News Channel 11 that a vehicle had crashed into a building in the area.

First responders are on the scene of the crash in the 7400 block of Highway 19E.

Details are limited at this time, and no information on injuries was released.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 as follow this developing story online and on-air.