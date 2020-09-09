Dispatch: Tractor-trailer carrying logs crashes on Highway 19E in Hampton, traffic impacted

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Carter County dispatch, a tractor-trailer crash is causing delays Monday morning.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that the crash occurred in the 6000 block of Highway 19E in Hampton, near Simerly Creek Road.

As of 5 a.m., lanes in both directions on Highway 19E are closed to all traffic.

The tractor-trailer that crashed was carrying logs and cleanup is underway, according to dispatch.

Officials told News Channel 11 the driver did suffer minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.