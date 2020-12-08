Dispatch: THP investigating crash involving tractor-trailer on Kingsport Highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Washington County.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, THP is investigating Tuesday morning after at least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Kingsport Highway near Ed Martin Road.

One of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer that was not hauling any cargo.

Dispatchers were not able to provide any other information on the status of the drivers or the exact time of the crash.

Crews on the scene told News Channel 11 around 5 a.m. that one lane would likely be closed for several hours as they work to clean up fuel spills.

News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for more information.