KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents have been asked to avoid parts of downtown Kingsport as a “police situation” unfolds Monday morning.

According to the Kingsport Police Department Central Dispatch, people are asked to avoid the area of Clinchfield Street and West Sullivan Street.

#BREAKING: A “Police Situation” is now underway in Kingsport. People are asked to avoid the area of Clinchfield Street & West Sullivan Street, as well as Sequoyah Drive. This is a developing situation. Stay with us as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/oepJwJoub3 — Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) January 18, 2021

Drivers should also avoid Sequoyah Drive, according to dispatchers.

Details are limited but more information is expected to be released later.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.