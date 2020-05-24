Dispatch: Person injured at West Greene High School in 4-wheeler accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Greene County 911 told News Channel 11 that one person was injured in a motor vehicle accident near West Greene High School on Sunday.

Dispatch officials said a male, approximately 30 years old, suffered a head injury after an accident involving a 4-wheeler.

Officials with Midway Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that he was not wearing a helmet and had gone over a guard rail.

According to officials, the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Midway VFD, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Wings Air Rescue were deployed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss