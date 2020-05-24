Dispatch: Person injured at West Greene High School in 4-wheeler accident

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Greene County 911 told News Channel 11 that one person was injured in a motor vehicle accident near West Greene High School on Sunday.

Dispatch officials said a male, approximately 30 years old, suffered a head injury after an accident involving a 4-wheeler.

Officials with Midway Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that he was not wearing a helmet and had gone over a guard rail.

According to officials, the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Midway VFD, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Wings Air Rescue were deployed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.