SUPERINTENDENT: One teacher and student being taken to ER after school bus crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A Unicoi County Schools student and teacher are being taken to a local hospital following a school bus crash in Greene County Tuesday morning.

According to Unicoi County Schools Superintendent John English, there were initially no injuries reported.

However, one of the teachers had begun complaining of a twinge in the neck and back pain following the crash.

A student also told personnel that he had hit his head during the crash.

Unicoi Elementary students and staff were involved in a bus accident in Greeneville earlier today. One teacher and one student are being taken to the hospital for further observation. All buses with students and staff are returning to Unicoi Elementary School at this time. — UC Schools (@Unicoi_Schools) October 29, 2019

English told News Channel 11 both the student and teacher are being taken to the ER as a precaution.

The parents of the student have been notified.

The students were on their way to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, but the students and staff on all the buses are now returning to Unicoi Elementary School.

There were approximately 50 students on the bus when the crash involving another vehicle occurred on the 4400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

A crash involving a Unicoi County school bus on a field trip occurred on Tuesday morning in Greene County.

According to Greene County Dispatch the crash occurred on the 4400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at 9:03 a.m.

Dispatch told News Channel 11 there were no injuries reported from either the driver or any of the children on the bus, but a medical unit was being sent to the scene as a precaution.

The crash occurred when another vehicle struck the bus.

Unicoi County Schools Superintendent John English said the bus was on its way to a field trip at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.

Superintendent English said there were approximately 50 students on the bus, and parents have been alerted.

English says a new bus has been sent to pick up the children, and he is relieved the students and the driver are all safe.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells News Channel 11 the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Highway 107 and Highway 11E.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.