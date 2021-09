JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 26 heading towards Johnson City due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Washington County 911, the crash was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. and occurred around mile marker 16 near the Gray exit.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Traffic is backed up and it is unclear if lanes are open as of 6:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

You can track the incident using the TDOT Smartway Traffic Map.