Dispatch: Milligan Highway closed after crash with injuries Monday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan Highway has been closed near the Dunkin Donuts by Twin Oaks Drive on Monday morning.

Washington County 911 confirmed that a multi-vehicle crash has closed down Milligan Highway and crews are currently on the scene.





Multiple injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

This wreck is heavily impacting traffic on Milligan HWY in Johnson City— this is right outside the Dunkin Donuts. Crews have just now arrived on scene. An injury is reported through dispatch. pic.twitter.com/5vGsxoOcVu — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 2, 2020

If your morning commute takes you through Milligan HWY— all traffic is being redirected at Twin Oaks Dr. and both lanes are closed right now as crews are working the scene.@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/VhxbDirnBi — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 2, 2020

One vehicle can be seen down an embankment off the roadway Johnson City Fire Department and other responders were notified of the crash at 7:33 a.m.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.