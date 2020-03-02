Dispatch: Milligan Highway closed after crash with injuries Monday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan Highway has been closed near the Dunkin Donuts by Twin Oaks Drive on Monday morning.
Washington County 911 confirmed that a multi-vehicle crash has closed down Milligan Highway and crews are currently on the scene.
Multiple injuries were reported, according to dispatch.
One vehicle can be seen down an embankment off the roadway Johnson City Fire Department and other responders were notified of the crash at 7:33 a.m.
News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.