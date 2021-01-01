Dispatch: Injuries reported at Friday morning crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An early morning crash in Johnson City has led to injuries, according to Washington County Emergency Communications.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:49 a.m. on Friday.

The crash was reported at the intersection of College Heights Drive and Southwest Avenue.

Dispatchers say that as of 6:10 a.m., no life-threatening injuries have been reported, only minor injuries.

The Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department and EMS are all on the scene.

News Channel 11’s crew at the scene reports that the driver left with family before the vehicle was loaded onto truck.