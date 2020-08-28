Dispatch: Injuries reported at crash on I-26 East in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Injuries have been reported at the scene of a crash on Interstate 26 East near the Boones Creek exit Friday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. near mile marker 17.

Crews are on the scene of the crash, according to dispatchers.

Injuries have been reported at the scene.

The Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are both on the scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map shows traffic is backed up ahead of the exit.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.