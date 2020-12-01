Dispatch: Injuries reported at crash on Highway 11E Tuesday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Tennessee has resulted in injuries Tuesday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash was reported on Highway 19E at the cross street of Minga Drive between Johnson City and Jonesborough.

The crash was first reported at 7:20 a.m.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that injuries have been reported at the crash.

The Johnson City Police Department is on the scene of the crash as of 8:05 a.m. and is assisting with traffic.