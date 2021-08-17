Fire Chief: Crews responding to fire at Greeneville church

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews in Greeneville are responding to a structure fire at a local church Tuesday evening.

According to dispatchers with the Greeneville Police Department, fire crews have been called to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the 700 block of Asheville Highway.

As of 5 p.m., dispatchers were not certain of the severity of the fire.

Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley told News Channel 11 that the Greeneville Fire Department was responding with mutual aid from the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates